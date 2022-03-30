Ghana: Pres Akufo-Addo Delivers State of Nation Address

30 March 2022
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Julius Yao Petetsi

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will today deliver a message on the State of the Nation to Parliament pursuant to article 67 of the 1992 Constitution.

The address, originally scheduled for March 3, was postponed indefinitely for unknown reasons.

Delivering the Business Statement last Friday for the week ending Saturday April 2, 2022, the Majority Chief Whip, Frank Annoh-Dompreh, told the House that all was set for the president to fulfil his constitutional mandate.

"His Excellency the President of the Republic is scheduled to deliver a message on the State of the Nation on Wednesday March 30, 2022 in accordance with Article 67.

"Pursuant to the convention of the House, Members are urged to be punctual and accordingly be seated in the chamber by quarter past nine in the morning," he stated.

Article 67 enjoins the president to "at the beginning of each session of Parliament and before a dissolution of Parliament, deliver to Parliament a message on the state of the nation".

At the time of filing his report, the chamber of the House had been decorated in the national colours; red, yellow and green.

The trees from the entrance have also been draped in the national colours and the kerbs all painted white.

With the drama that characterised the passage of the Electronic Transfer Levy (E-Levy) yesterday, there could be drama as the president delivers his address; the second of his second term.

