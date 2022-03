Luanda — Desportivo da Huila football team qualified on Tuesday for the semi-finals of the Angola Cup after beating Kabuscorp do Palanca by 3-1, on penalty shootouts.

Desportivo da Huíla will face in the semi-finals the winner of Interclube-1º de Agosto match to be played on April 20.

Recreativo da Caála- Petro de Luanda and Recreativo do Libolo-Sagrada Esperança will also seek a spot in the semi-finals in the same day.

Petro de Luanda are the current champions.