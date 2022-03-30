Zimbabwe: Dumped Garbage At Council Offices Remains Undisposed

Heaps of dumped garbage at Hatfield District Council offices in Harare by irate residents last Friday is still there with council officials going about with their business unfazed.

Irate Hatfield residents dumped sacks of garbage, others in car boots, wheelbarrows and pushcarts in protest over failure by the opposition-led local authority to collect garbage.

Our news crew visited the district council's offices today where they witnessed the stashed garbage still intact.

Harare City Council head of corporate communications Mr Michael Chideme said measures were being put in place to remove the garbage.

"We are making arrangements to remove the garbage and to address refuse collection in all suburbs.

"It is a democratic right of residents to express themselves in any manner that suits them," he said.