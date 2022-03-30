Malawi: Chakwera Inspects Crops in Mangochi

Lisa Kadango/Nyasa Times
President Lazarus Chakwera (file photo).
30 March 2022
Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (Lilongwe)

Earlier today President Dr Lazarus Chakwera, continued with the crop inspection tour in Mangochi District, where he inspected maize fields at Nchisa Village in the area of Traditional Authority Mponda.

This afternoon, Dr Chakwera is expected to hold a development rally at Mpinganjira Football Ground.

On Thursday, the Malawi leader will officially open the 2022 Tobacco Marketing Season at the Lilongwe Auction Floors in Kanengo, Lilongwe.

According to the Office of the President and Cabinet, Dr Chakwera is expected to arrive at the venue at 10 am.

