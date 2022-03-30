Namibia: Reconafrica Dishes Out Scholarships Worth N$1.2 Million

Canadian-based oil and gas exploration company ReconAfrica recently awarded scholarships worth N$1.2 million to 10 first-year students from the Kavango East and Kavango West regions.

The scholarships cover tuition fees, accommodation, books, stationery and pocket money. These students are currently pursuing studies in the fields of science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics at Unam and NUST.

Scholarship awardees were selected as part of collaboration efforts between ReconAfrica, governors of the two regions and the two regional education directorates.

The Kavango West region's scholarship recipients are Patrick Tenga, Barakias Andreas, Arthur Segunda, Timotheus Kapapu, Christian Kauyu and Juliet Haingura.

Don Bosco Haingura, Paulus Hamutenya, Helena Festus and Richard Kupembona are from the Kavango East region.

Kupembona said before he received the scholarship, his parents' sole option for paying his registration fees was to sell some of their livestock.

"It was difficult for my parents to get the money, but they really wanted to send me to university. This (scholarship) will really help me sharpen up my life and my family's. I will make sure that I use it wisely and make my parents very proud," he enthused.

Andreas said the scholarship will make a huge difference in his life, adding that all he is left to do is study hard, and not disappoint everyone who is looking up to him.

At the event, ReconNamibia general manager Robert Mwanachilenga said they looked for students who excelled in their grade 12 studies and are from disadvantaged backgrounds, and thus cannot afford to further their studies.

"Some of the students have scored as high as 50 points in five subjects, and we are honoured to contribute to their future," he noted.

Lukas Makayi, the Kavango East chief education officer, thanked ReconAfrica for its sponsorship, stating that the company is helping Namibia become more industrialised.

Kavango West deputy director of education Sophia Ferdrieck encouraged the scholarship awardees to work hard, and challenged other corporate companies to also come up with initiatives to help other students.

To date, ReconAfrica has drilled two stratigraphic wells in north-eastern Namibia, and completed a first phase seismic campaign that proved a working petroleum system.