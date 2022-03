President Dr LazarusChakwera will today conduct crop inspection tours at M'mambo Village, T/A Mchiramwera and Tholora Village, T/A Ngolongoliwa in Thyolo District, the Office of the President and Cabinet announces in a statement.

The statement further says the Malawi leader will later hold a developmental rally at Luchenza L.E.A. School in the district.

Dr Chakwera is expected to arrive at the first venue by 1 pm.