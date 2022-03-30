Angolan Young Women Trained in Entrepreneurship

Luanda — At least 20 young Angolan women entrepreneurs were trained in business development and growth in the first edition of the Empowerment-Leadership and Access program, called "ELA", promoted by the Embassy of the United States of America in Angola, as part of its social responsibility.

The six-month course aimed to create a support network through mentoring, aiming to have an impact inside the communities with entrepreneurship initiatives.

Aged between 18 and 35 the trainees acquired knowledge on finance, design, marketing, business and digital platforms, ideas and business models, the customer as the center of the business, investments, and the role of start-up capital.

The US Ambassador, Tulinabo Mushingi, who delivered the participation certificates, said the LAS program is an inclusion and equity project for sustainable development.

The ambassador said the United States of America is a committed partner building close and reliable relationship with Angola, supporting youth development, sharing knowledge and best practices.

"This project meets the policies of President João Lourenço, based on inclusion and diversification of the economy in Angola," the ambassador said.

Sílvia Costa, a trainee, said the training was fruitful, since about 80 percent of the six months were of practical studies, adding that now she is better prepared for the business world and to create a training center for entrepreneurship.