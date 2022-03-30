Angola: Minister of Health Inaugurates New Municipal Hospital

Cuito — The minister of Health, Sílvia Lutucuta, inaugurated this Tuesday the new municipal hospital of Cuito that was built in the Cunje commune, located seven kilometers away from the capital of this central province of Bié.

The hospital that is equipped with hundred beds was built in an area of eight thousand square meters and will provide services such as pediatrics, medicine, orthopedics, x-ray, stomatology, gynecology/obstetrics, surgery, intensive care unit, imaging, operating room, internal medicine, laboratory, pharmacy, chemotherapy, among others.

The hospital also has residences for the professionals, among other compartments.

In the inauguration act, the minister delivered a bus for transporting the hospital staff.

However, with the entering in force of these infrastructure which is budgeted in more than Akz 800 million in the scope of the Integrated Programme of Intervention in Municipalities (PIIM), Cuito having over 500,000 habitants is reinforced with 831 beds distributed in 39 hospitals situated in the four communes namely Trumba, Cambândua, Cunje and Chicala.

In the PIIM framework in the province of Bié are under construction, rehabilitation, expansion and equipping more than 11 hospital that will provide an increase of over 500 beds.

The minister of health Sílvia Lutucuta stated that this new hospital is intended to reinforce the National Health Service and the development of primary care, being these pillars essential for improving the population´s life quality.

Regarding this, the minister exhorted the local professionals to guarantee a high quality in the provision of services to the citizens based in the importance of raising and putting the citizen at the center of priorities in relation to the medical and drug care.

The minister appealed, on the other hand, to the populations in order to actively contribute to the preservation of the infrastructure, so that it can have a useful duration, aiming to serve the community with dignity.

Meanwhile, the Cuito administrator Abel Guerra Paulo asserted that the localization of this hospital is strategic having in view that it will make possible to assist the patients of the neighbouring municipalities, namely Cunhinga, Catabola, Camacupa e Cuemba.

According to Abel Guerra Paulo, since 2002 up to now the government managed to invest in the building of over 39 hospitals which demonstrate a serious commitment by the Executive in this sector to see improvements in medical and drug assistance.

The governor of Bié, Pereira Alfredo, confirmed that the investment that the state has been making in health, makes the sector one of the pillars of the government's commitment to human development.