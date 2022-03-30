Namibia: Hockey Gets N$300 000 Boost

Bank Windhoek recently pledged an additional N$300 000 to the Indoor Hockey League, with the added funds aimed at further bolstering league activities ahead of the new season.

Speaking during the handover ceremony hosted at the Wanderers sports grounds in Windhoek, Bank Windhoek executive for marketing and corporate communication services Jacquiline Pack said the bank is not new to hockey, as its commitment to the sport dates back to 2015.

"We believe in the transformative power of team sport. We believe in the impact it makes in the lives of ordinary Namibians. As a truly 100% Namibian company and a responsible corporate citizen, we recognise that our country is better because Bank Windhoek is here. Not only are we a proud sponsor of hockey, but we are also proud ambassadors of the game with a financial investment totalling almost N$1.4 million," she said.

Pack also paid homage to the late former NHU president Marc Nel, who passed away last year, saying Nel played a pivotal role in fostering a strong relationship with the bank.

"The ripple effect of the legacy that he left behind is perhaps one of the reasons why hockey can be perceived as one of the most progressive sports codes in Namibia. Keep up the good work, enjoy the game and keep hockey relevant in Namibia," she said.

In his acceptance remarks, Namibian Hockey Union (NHU) president Reagon Graig thanked the bank for its continuous support over the years, saying the additional sponsorship will go a long way in ensuring that players can challenge themselves and continue to put Namibian hockey on the continental and global stage.

The Bank Windhoek Indoor Hockey League kicked off last week and will conclude in May, with participating teams competing in the premier, reserve, and first leagues.