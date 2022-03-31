Zimbabwe: 'Passion Java Drags Robert Jr Into A Music Video'

Son to former President Robert Mugabe, Robert Junior has torched social media storm after he starred in Roki’s recently released gospel music video called Ndinouya .

Mugabe, who is widely perceived to be an introvert, unlike his younger brother Chatunga, surprised many with his appearance on the Passion Java sponsored track which also features Zimdancehall sensation Kadjah.

He appears donning a brown outfit accessorised by a wristwatch on either hand and a Cuban chain necklace.

The appearance was met with mixed feelings as those who held Mugabe in high regard left disappointment at his continued association with Java.

"Seems like Chatunga will carry the Mugabe legacy after all. Uyu Robert jnr zvatoramba," Facebook user Anesu Jenah Mashambanhaka wrote;

"Of all the things , Robert decided to replace DJ Towers . Unfocused youth , your father must be turning in his grave," one Roseta Nyoni said

But another section rebuked people for comparing him to his late father and monitoring his lifestyle.

"Vanhu munobatokana nezvinhu zvenhando Robert is simply living his life and he is not his father so let him be... Enjoy hako Robert iwe and please do feature on more videos," wrote Trapper Cyd.

"Akafamba nemabody gaurd,nemazimota moti arikudya mari yedu.Try to be normal and behave like a 30 year old enjoying him self mumabhawa hooking up with some girls motuka futi. Do you want him to go around wearing suits like his father and always in church. Let the man do what he wants with his life nxaaa.Enjoy yourself Gushungo," wrote Theresa Made

"Chonenetsa moda vanhu vararame zvamoda imimi what's yur take yei ipapa is he not human enough to feature in Rokis vds let the man enyoy himself yoh vanhu mune drama," Tanaka Chatyoka added.

Last week, Robert Junior made headlines again after attending a ZANU PF rally in St Mary's, Chitungwiza. Many found this move surprising, considering the manner in which his father was ousted from power by the incumbent.

