Kenya: KRU Elections Postponed Over Non-Compliance With Sports Act

Nairobi — The much-anticipated Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) elections that were scheduled to be held Wednesday evening has been postponed over non-compliance with the Sports Act.

According to the Sports Registrar the polls could not go on after only two affiliates namely Administration Police and KCB RFC have complied with the Sports Act forcing the KRU Board to postpone the elections by two months.

There were only four seats to be contested for the Vice Chairperson where Peris Mukoko was battling it out with Moses Ndale, the Secretary position that attracted two candidates; Ian Mugambi and Dr. Ochieng Ahaya, the Treasurer's post that saw Dr. Joshua Aroni go unopposed.

The Directors has attracted three candidates; Charles Chege, Hillary Itela and Oscar Mango.