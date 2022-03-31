Rwanda: Belgian Firms Express Interest in Investing in Rwanda

Belgian firms have expressed interest in investing in Rwanda as they also eye a wider market in the East African Community (EAC).

The Belgian economic and trade mission is in Rwanda to explore business opportunities and partnerships in the country and EAC.

At least five firms have had progressive discussions with Rwanda Development Board (RDB), according to Adelin Kajangwe, Sector Marketing Analyst at the Board.

He disclosed that during their meeting on March 29 one firm expressed interest in setting up a manufacturing plant for hygiene products, while others in the health and construction sectors also expressed interest.

The Belgian delegation is represented by firms in various sectors including infrastructure, construction, health and Information Technology.

RDB pledged to support entrepreneurs as it seeks to attract more jobs and offset the impact of Covid-19 on the economy.

Audace Ikuzo, Export Manager of METIGLA, a construction company that is interested in providing cladding and roofing products on buildings that need to be thermal insulated to become fire resistant was among the attendees.

He said that he is looking forward to visiting Kigali Special Economic Zone on March 30, to assess its viability for his company.

He revealed that the company he represents has chosen to invest in Rwanda due to its dynamic and ease of doing business.

The EAC's wider market of over 120 million people, as well as Rwanda's policy to promote local products, are added business incentives, he added.

Viviane Kamy and Madeleine Eba, Co-founders of Ile Physalis, which deals in cosmetics, said they were attracted by Rwanda's stable security.

Kamy said that the fact that the country also assists new investors has lured them to carry out an expert study for the installation of their manufacturing plant of Made in Rwanda cosmetic products that are totally green.