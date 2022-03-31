Rwanda: Handball League Rescheduled to April 23

31 March 2022
The New Times (Kigali)
By Damas Sikubwabo

The local handball governing body (Ferwahand) has rescheduled the start of the national handball league to April 23.

It had earlier been scheduled to start in February, but the federation decided to postpone it due to the elections of its top leadership that took place in the same month.

In the elections, Alfred Twahirwa was voted to replace Theogene Utabarutse as the federation president.

Speaking to Times Sport on Tuesday, March 29, Twahirwa said that after being entrusted to lead the federation, he is working to prepare for the upcoming league, adding that fixtures will be soon published.

"League matches will be played in four rounds at selected venues. This will facilitate the live broadcasting of the games as well as sponsors' visibility," read a press release from Ferwahand.

The teams that will take part in the league are: Police, Ecole Secondary Kigoma, Nyakabanda, University of Rwanda's College of Education Rukara Campus, University of Rwanda College of Science and Technology Nyarugenge Campus, APR, Adegi, Gicumbi, GS Muyange and University of Rwanda Huye Campus.

