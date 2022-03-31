Nigeria: EFCC Arrests 120 Suspected Internet Fraudsters in Ibadan, Enugu

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have arrested 80 suspects for alleged internet-related activities in Ibadan, Oyo State.

Also, 40 other suspects were arrested by operatives of the Enugu zonal command of the commission for the same offences.

EFCC spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren said they were all arrested based on verified intelligence linking them with fraudulent internet activities.

Also, incriminating documents were found in 35 of the 80 suspects arrested in Ibadan and they are: Victor Abumere, Kehinde Samuel, Adedeji Ibrahim Olamilekan, Akinbowale Emmanuel, Taiwo Azeez, Adenuga Sunday, Sidiku Olubodun, Ekhuemelo Jerry, Agboola Khalid Babatunde, Alex Kelvin, Akande Jonah, Tobiloba Adekanye, Fatai Olalekan T., Giwa Babatunde David and Emmanuel Victor Mayowa,

Others are Taofeek Toheeb Olamilekan, Olamilekan Fafilolu Quadri, Olayinka Taiwo Olaniyi, Emmanuel Abiodun Olalekan, Awoleke Opeyemi Uthman, Ikenna Anyanwu Victor, Mosuro Daniel Oluwaseun, Amoo Abdulmalik Ademola, Oluwaseun Adeniran, Kehinde Kehinde Olatunji, Bakare Kayode Augustine, Okoli Propser, Kolawole Blessing, Okeolu Moshood, and Hammed Khalid Ayomide.

The rest are Hassan Waris Ademola, Taiwo Ademola, Adewale Ayomiposi, Abdullahi Maleek Olaniyi, Masika Adekunle Andrew.

The suspects were arrested in various locations in Ibadan, Oyo State and items recovered from them include: 13 exotic cars, three motor bikes and mobile phones and laptops of different brands.

The 40 suspects arrested on March 29 and 30, 2022 in Enugu are: Chimezie Onyegwa, Chukwuebuka Jamespaul, Adams Nengi, Chibua Emmanuel. Mmoh Henry, Kingsly Obinna, Francis Alex, Nelson Chidiebere, Paschal Eze, Eke Emmanuel, Ezeme Johnpaul , Aroh Kenneth, Ugwu Darlington , Chukwuemeka Collins and Ejielo Ifeanyi.

Others are Justin Obidiwe, Chibuike Henry, Chukwuemeka Okafor, Osodiuru Prince, Nwachukwu Steven, kelekchukwu Ugwu, Ugwuoke Victor, Udeh Victor, Ekata Endurance, Ukpabi Evidence, Eze Obinna, Amobi Eya, Victor Joshua, Gabriel Noel and Chisom Ede Nnamuchi.

The rest include Onwe Nnamdi,Okonkwo Somtochukwu, Nnaji Ifeanyi, Ezeagu Ifeanyi, Maduabuchi Nwangbo, Onyenamaya Tochukwu,Wisdom Solomon, Agu Chibuzor, Nwokoro Sochima and Ifeanyichukwu Miracle

They were arrested in Nsukka, and the Premier Layout Axis of Enugu, Enugu State following verified intelligence linking them with suspected internet- related offences.

Items recovered from them are, three cars, mobile phones and laptops of various brands and other incriminating documents.

The suspects will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.