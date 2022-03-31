Nigeria: CAF Official, Kabungo's Death Not Due to Stadium Violence - NFF

More facts have emerged over the death of Joseph Kabungo, a medical doctor from Zambia who was the Confederation of African Football (CAF) doping control officer for the Super Eagles and Black Stars game at the MKO Abiola stadium.

Contrary to reports that he died after violence erupted at the end of the match in Abuja with him being beaten and stepped upon by irate fans, it has been revealed that he died of cardiac arrest, as he slumped while walking towards the dressing according to the Nigeria Football Federation in a statement.

"However, it is important to state the facts as they are. According to the information from our own medical officer, Dr Onimisi Ozi Salami who was appointed by FIFA as Medical Officer for the game, Dr Kabungo was found gasping for breath near the dressing room of the Ghanaian team.

"I was notified and ordered that he should be rushed to the hospital. He didn't make it. He died just as they got to the hospital," NFF General Secretary, Dr Mohammed Sanusi said.

According to the statement, Dr Ozi Salami said the incident happened when he (Dr Salami) was looking to get the Nigerian player for the doping exercise, while Dr Kabungo was looking to get the Ghanaian player for the same exercise.