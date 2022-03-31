Nigeria: Govt Distributes 110,000 Relief Items to Resettled Borno IDPs

31 March 2022
Daily Trust (Abuja)

The Federal Government has begun the distribution of 110,000 assorted relief materials to resettled Internally Displaced Persons in Borno.

Hajiya Sadiya Umar-Faruk, the Minister for Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management, said this at the inauguration of the distribution exercise on Wednesday in Maiduguri.

The minister, who was represented by Alhaji Bashir Alkali, the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, said the gesture was aimed at supporting the IDPs.

Umar-Faruk listed the items to include 75,600 pieces of clothing materials for women, 72,000 pieces of clothing materials for men, 19,200 blankets and 19,200 rubber mats.

