Nigeria: FEC Okays N3.4bn for Infrastructure At Lekki Economic Zone

31 March 2022
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Muideen Olaniyi

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved the sum of N3.4 billion to provide infrastructure in one of its special economic zones in the country.

The Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Niyi Adebayo, disclosed this yesterday while briefing State House reporters on the outcome of the federal cabinet meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Council Chambers of the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

He said the council approved N1.5 billion to develop an initial five-megawatt power plant and electrical reticulation within one of its special economic zones in Lekki under the Nigerian Export Processing Zones Authority (NEPZA) because of the plan for textile and garment.

He said the contract to be delivered within a period of 52 weeks was awarded to Messrs. Mustra Energy Limited.

The minister added that FEC also approved N1.9 billion for the construction of an access road with associated drainage works from the Lekki-Epe Expressway, through the textile and garment park, in favour of Messrs. Proportion Construction Works Limited with a delivery period of 52 weeks.

"... .The objective of developing the Special Economic Zones is to establish an economic zone with multifunction of industry, commerce, trade, medical tourism, recreation and residence to attract foreign investment, create employment and expedite economic growth.

"As you're all aware, constant power supply as well as provision of other infrastructure like roads is very important for the functioning of the Special Economic Zones and as a result of that, which Council approved the contract that I had previously mentioned. We are hopeful that once the Special Economic Zone is functional, it will generate employment for about 3500 Nigerians in the short term, and in the long term, it will provide employment for about 10,000 Nigerians."

