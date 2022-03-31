Tanzania: Govt Hailed for Giving Priority to Local Contractors

Contractors constructing two major bridges in Kalambo District in Rukwa Region worth 3.6bn/- have commended the government for the priority given to local contractors in executing the projects.

They said the government's bold decision to give priority to local contractors in the tendering process will contribute to economic growth and stimulate creation of employments.

Contractors based in Rukwa region who have been awarded tenders for execution of road infrastructure have vowed to demonstrate their ability by observing quality and value for money on the projects.

The two bridges will link residents from three wards of Mambwe, Ulumi and Laela wards whose services will be beneficial to some neighbouring Zambia.

The Director of M/s Mselem Civil Engineering & Building Contractors based in Sumbawanga, Mr Mselem Nassoro Suleiman who is implementing the 1.8bn/- Kisalala bridge project said, "We are happy to know how much the government has trusted us as local contractors to execute projects which were previously executed by foreign contractors.

We are appealing to the government to continue having confidence in us as we have promised to demonstrate our ability and ensure that the value for money is realised," he said.

M/s Mselem Civil Engineering & Building Contractor is implementing the construction of 30 meters and 10.5-meter width Kisalala bridge along the Laela -Mwimbi - Kizombwe road.

The project located in Kalambo district has been scheduled for accomplishment on April this year.

On his part, Engineer Joseph Severine from Ngatijo Contractors based in Sumbawanga also expressed gratitude for the government's gesture of trusting local contractors to execute even strategic road infrastructures.

Ngatijo Contractors has been contracted to construct Kale bridge with a length of 25 meters and width of 10.5 meters which is an aerial link between Mambwe and Ulumi wards in Kalambo district.

He further explained that the cost of the project is over 1.25bn/-, whose construction deadline is April this year, saying that construction works has so far reached 65 per cent.