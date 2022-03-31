Tanzania: RC Kudos TBs for Enhancing Awareness On Goods Standards

Tanzania Bureau of Standards (TBS) has been hailed for their efforts to enhance public awareness on quality of goods and standards, particularly cereals and spices.

The remarks were made by the Tanga Regional Commissioner, Adam Malima while opening a training to entrepreneurs in the region on how to control aflatoxin in maize, groundnuts, spices and its products.

"Food safety is a fundamental component in protecting health of the people and in penetrating domestic and global trade, thus contributing to economic development," he said.

He added, "Unhealthy food may cause health problems as well as huge effects to the country's economy,"

He said aflatoxin in cereals is one of the challenges facing food safety, causing health problems to people and the economy.

"Maize and groundnuts are major cereals consumed by majority of the people in the country, but they are highly prone to contamination by aflatoxin," he said, noting that some studies show that aflatoxin also contaminates spices.

He said organizing the training to the entrepreneurs by TBS was of paramount importance in efforts to curb contamination of aflatoxin in cereals.

He advised TBS to make the training programmes more sustainable, particularly in councils in collaboration with the councils' executive directors.

The TBS Research and Training Manager, Hamis Mwanasala said the training was an important opportunity to provide education on how to curb aflatoxin as a way of protecting the health of the people and making business competitive.

He said TBS has conducted similar trainings in various districts, namely Kiteto, Kilosa, Gairo, Dodoma and Kongwa, where entrepreneurs dealing with groundnuts and maize were equipped on how to control aflatoxin.

He said the three-day training to entrepreneurs' started on 29th to 31st March this year.

The entrepreneurs who participated in the training are those dealing with maize, groundnuts, spices and its products.