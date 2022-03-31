Tanzania: Tccia, Dubai Firm Partner to Promote Business Growth

TANZANIA Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture (TCCIA) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding with a Dubai based Company, DP world to promote business growth through e-commerce platforms.

The Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade, Prof Godius Kahyarara has commended the partnership and said that it will open up the doors for investment and business opportunities through e-commerce platforms.

"The signed partnership between two parties will also increase business operational performance in the private sector in accessing foreign markets and the government collection of tax through the good system," he said in Dar es Salaam yesterday.

The PS who said the e-commerce platform will strengthen investment and business relations for economic growth.

Chief Operating Officer of Dubai Trade World Mahmood Al Bastaki said the platform aims to promote Tanzania economic growth and achieve the vision of 2025.

Moreover, e-commerce platform-DUBUY.com presents an opportunity for businesses to transform into international enterprises by providing access to new markets in Africa, the Middle East and the world.

He said the latest expansion of DUBUY.com follows launches in Kenya and Rwanda last year, which created an online business community of more than 1500 active merchants.

"The move into Tanzania demonstrates DUBUY.com's commitment to creating a strategic trading gateway into East Africa by working in partnership with the Chamber of Commerce," he said.

TCCIA President, Mr John Koyi said Tanzania's Development Vision for 2025 to have a strong, diversified, resilient and competitive economy, one which is easily and confidently able to adapt to the changing market and technological conditions of the regional and global economy.

"We know that exciting opportunities such as those provided by our strategic partnerships with DP World and DUBUY.com will help us drive this vision forward," he said.