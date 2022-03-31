Nigeria: Insecurity - Police Acquire Technological Devices to Combat Crimes

The police said the new equipment were acquired in line with vision and mission statements of the Inspector General, Usman Alkali, which include technology-driven policing.

The Nigerian Police Force has acquired additional high-powered Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), popular known as drones, to improve surveillance operations across the country.

The police spokesperson, Muyiwa Adejobi, disclosed this on Wednesday in a statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES.

He said the new equipment were acquired in line with vision and mission statements of the Inspector General, Usman Alkali, which include technology-driven policing.

The unveiling of the new equipment comes a few days after terrorists rigged the tracks of the Abuja-Kaduna rail lines with explosives, causing damage to a Kaduna bound train, while also shooting sporadically at the passengers on board the train.

At least eight people have been confirmed killed in the attack while others are still missing, according to the Kaduna State Government.

The incident occurred on Monday evening a few days after the Kaduna airport's security was breached.

While revealing the features of the drones, the police said some of the aircraft are capable of covering up to 150km in a single flight with high endurance of up to 14 hours while others are capable of covering up to 92m altitude with high endurance of up to 50 hours and other sensitive and forensic-based features.

While seeking cooperation from the public, the police vowed to apply cutting-edge technology in the fight against crime and criminality in Nigeria.

Read the full statement by the police below.

INSECURITY: IGP ADOPTS TECHNOLOGY-DRIVEN POLICING APPROACH, ACQUIRES FIVE ADDITIONAL HIGH-POWERED UNMANNED AERIAL VEHICLES (UAVs)

· As police pilots conclude specialized training on operations, deployment.

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba psc(+), NPM, fdc, has acquired five (5) additional high-powered Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) to improve surveillance operations to checkmate criminal activities in the country in line with the IGP's vision and mission statements which include technology-driven policing.

The acquisition is the manifestation of the IGP's determination to integrate the use of innovative technology in the law enforcement duties of the Nigeria Police Force and ultimately enhance its intelligence gathering and operational capabilities. The drones will assist the Police in monitoring active crime scenes, coordinating response operations, and providing aerial support to responding officers.

The UAVs include an ALTI Transition, capable of covering up to 150km in a single flight with high endurance of up to 14 hours, and an Elistair Orion fixed-wing aircraft, capable of covering up to 92m altitude with high endurance of up to 50 hours and other sensitive and forensic-based features. These UAVs will be remotely operated by police pilots from the Police Airwing who have undergone specialized training from Engineers of the Elistair company, who were flown in from France at the instance of the IGP, for a week-long training schedule, and have acquired technical skills and requisite know-how in the operation and maintenance of the procured UAVs.

The IGP has however directed the immediate, adequate, and strategic deployment of these drones to areas prone to high-security breaches, for monitoring and intelligence gathering to tackle criminality headlong.

The Inspector-General of Police has further reiterated the firm determination of the Police leadership to continue to explore avenues to enhance police intelligence-gathering capabilities and engage the application of cutting-edge technology in the fight against crime and criminality while seeking full cooperation from members of the public on intelligence gathering and vigilance.

CSP OLUMUYIWA ADEJOBI, mnipr, mipra

Ag. FORCE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER

FORCE HEADQUARTERS

ABUJA

March 30, 2022