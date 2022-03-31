Angola: Commemorative Coin Presented to Public

Luanda — The Central Bank of Angola (BNA) has made available 25 million coins of 200 kwanza, presented this Wednesday in Luanda to commemorate the 20th anniversary of Peace and National Reconciliation.

According to the director of the BNA's Circulating Resources Department, Sebastião Banganga, the eighth coin of the 2020 Kwanza series will be available at commercial banks and to the public as of 4 April, Peace Day in Angola.

With an investment of USD 1.6 million, he said, the metallic coins will coexist with bank notes, with the same face value, meaning citizens can make payments with either the metallic coin or the 200 kwanza note.

The new coin, issued under Law no. 1/22, of 24 January, complements the metal coins in circulation, namely 50 cents, Kz 1, Kz 5, Kz 10, Kz 20, Kz 50, Kz 100, making a total of eight metal coins.

According to the official, the coins were manufactured by Russian company Goznak and have a useful life of 15 years, joining the new Kwanza series, of the 2020 series, already in circulation.

The design on the coin was the result of a design competition held for that purpose, at a national level, by the Central Bank.

Characteristics of the new coin

The coin is a single colour, silver-coloured and semi-serrated coin. On the reverse there is the face value, in the centre, and the inscription "Kwanzas", the basket as symbol of national culture and, at the base, the year of issue 2022.

On the front, the motif, represented by the fraternal embrace, which expresses the national union of Angolans, and the inscription "PEACE AND NATIONAL RECONCILIATION" at the top, stand out.

The inscription "2002 - 2022" also features, representing the period between the year in which the Agreement that brought definitive peace to Angola was signed and the year in which this coin was issued. The background features the words "REPUBLIC OF ANGOLA".

As a security feature, the number 200 alternates with the letters "BNA" when the coin is tilted inside one of the zeros.