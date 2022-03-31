Angola: AfDB Mission Assesses Risk Rating of Angola

Luanda — A mission from the African Development Bank (AfDB) is in Luanda to present to the government details of the process of defining Angola's risk rating and economic review.

The assessment is carried out as part of the updating of the risk rating of the country's debt, according to a note from the Finance Ministry accessed by Angop.

The mission, headed by the director for Risks of the AfDB Group, Ifedayo Orimoloye, will hold several working meetings with senior officials from the country's financial sector.

The minister of Finance, Vera Daves de Sousa, has already met with the AfDB mission.

According to the note, the mission will also meet with representatives of the Studies and International Relations Office and the Debt Management Unit of the Finance Ministry, as well as with entities of the Ministry for the Economy and Planning.