Angola: Ministry of Economy Grants Kz 68.2 Billion for Agricultural Sector

Luanda — At least sixty-eight billion kwanzas is the amount that the Ministry of Economy and Planning (MEP) has provided to the agricultural sector, in order to improve productivity in the five-year period (2018-2022), the national director for the Economy, Competitiveness and Innovation, Joffrana Xavier said today in Luanda.

The director, who was speaking at the forum on the theme, "Promotion of soy in Angola, an opportunity for the agricultural sector," said that the MEP continues to support the agriculture sector, creating funding policies, with a view to allowing farmers to produce on a larger scale in order to have favourable returns.

In the period in question (2018-2022), 62,072 producers were registered in the National Production Disclosure Portal, 2,335 production contracts were formalised under the Programme of Support for Production, Export Diversification and Import Substitution (PRODESI), and 576 projects were approved.

The Portal also mirrors that 175 agricultural cooperatives and 1,772 producers were trained.