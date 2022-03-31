Mauritius: Small Operators of Tourism Sector Submit Their 2022-2023 Budget Proposals to Finance Minister

press release

The Minister of Finance, Economic Planning and Development, Dr Renganaden Padayachy, continued discussions with various stakeholders in the context of the Pre-budget 2022-2023 Consultation Meetings, and convened, this afternoon, representatives of the Association of Tourist Operation; the Association of Tourism Professionals; the Federation of Pleasure Craft Operators; and the Association of Inbound Operators.

The Association of Tourist Operation, through Mr Chetrajchandrasing Jhurry, explained that the main focus of their proposal to the Minister was to work towards the resilience of small operators as well as small and medium enterprises (SMEs) of the tourism industry over the next three to five years. He affirmed that the reopening of the country to travellers, as from October 2021, was an opportunity to put in place the adequate structure and direct the appropriate resources with a view to making the industry more efficient.

Moreover, Mr Jhurry stressed that each aircraft passenger seat should be viewed as an opportunity for every partner in the sector, both big and small operators. A proposition was made for the Finance Minister to follow-up the implementation of projects and measures in the tourism industry.

For his part, the President of the Association of Tourism Professionals, Mr Daniel Saramandif, suggested to the Minister the setting up of a Tourism Council Board to, among others, enable rapid decision-making in the sector, increase consultations between operators and key institutions, and elaborate a master plan and relevant strategies for the industry.

In addition, he deplored the number of Mauritian tourism workers leaving the country for employment abroad while foreigners, with little knowledge and experience of the local sector, were not able to keep up to the service quality and hospitality levels of previous employees. Mr Saramandif said that he appealed to Dr Padayachy for a rise in the wages of local tourism workers together with subsidies for small operators so that they can pay the higher wages and renew their fleet.

As for the President of the Federation of Pleasure Craft Operators, Mr Prem Beerbul, he spoke of measures required for its 1,325 members to get a better return on investment and the annual trade fees, totalling Rs 26 million. He underlined the necessity to set up infrastructure such as waiting areas and toilet for customers and duty-free facilities for the purchases of equipment.

Finally, the representative of the Association of Inbound Operators, Mrs Genevieve Dardanne, made a plea for authorities to bolster the visibility of Mauritius among usual tourists, especially following the reopening of borders to travellers in October 2021. She also called for initiatives to make of Mauritius a green and sustainable destination.