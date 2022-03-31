Mauritius: Prime Minister Jugnauth Receives the Chief Commissioner of Rodrigues

press release

The Prime Minister, Mr Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, received, this afternoon at the Treasury Building in Port Louis, the Chief Commissioner of Rodrigues, Mr Johnson Roussety, who was accompanied by the Commissioners of the Rodrigues Regional Assembly.

In a statement following the meeting, Chief Commissioner Roussety highlighted that discussions focused on: projects in several sectors such as the port and the airport; the duty-free aspect so as to boost the Rodriguan tourism sector; the environment; the health sector; the youth; and solving the longstanding water supply problem in Rodrigues through a Water Infrastructure Development Plan which will span over five to 10 years.

This Water Infrastructure Development Plan, he indicated, will define the priorities and major works to be carried out in the water sector so as to increase the water catchment and storage capacity, and the setting up of a water treatment plant for the supply of water to the whole Rodriguan population on a daily basis.

Mr Roussety underscored that a reform of the Rodrigues Regional Assembly Act and the strengthening of political and friendly ties between Mauritius and Rodrigues were also on the agenda. He further reiterated the Regional Government's commitment to work in collaboration with the Central Government in order to achieve the objectives enunciated in the five-year Regional Government Programme, a copy of which has been remitted to Prime Minister Jugnauth.