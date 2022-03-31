Mauritius: African Road Cycling Championships - Mauritius Wins Gold Medal in Mixed Relay of the 18th Edition

press release

A historic first for the national cycling team, Mauritius won gold medal in the mixed relay during this 18th edition of the African Road Championships, held from 22 to 27 March in Egypt, stated the Minister of Youth Empowerment, Sports & Recreation, Mr Stephan Toussaint.

He was speaking, this afternoon, at the Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam International Airport in Plaine Magnien, where he welcomed the winners and the Mauritian cycling team of the African Road Cycling Championships 2022. The gold medalists are: Kimberley Lecourt de Billot, Raphaëlle Lamusse, Lucie Lagesse, Christopher Lagane, Alexandre Mayer and Aurélien de Comarmond.

The Mauritian beach volleyball team who participated in the Commonwealth Games held from 25 to 29 March in Ghana also flew back today.

Minister Toussaint congratulated all the athletes for their brilliant performances and lauded the determination of the Mauritian cycling team for their success despite the incident where their bikes were stolen.

Mauritius ended the championship with one gold, two silver and one bronze medal. In the team time trial, Lucie Lagesse, Celia Halbwachs, Raphaëlle Lamusse and Kimberly Le Court de Billot won the silver medal. In the women's road race, Kimberley Le Court de Billot won the silver medal while in the junior category, Samuel Quevauvilliers won the bronze medal.

The African Continental Cycling Championships are a series of cycling races held annually in Africa where the African cyclists compete to be the champion of the year. They have been held since 2001.

The President of the Mauritian Cycling Federation, Mr Michel Meyer was also present to welcome the winners.