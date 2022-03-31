Mauritius: Covid-19 - Health Minister Announces New Measures and High-Level Committee Relaxes Restrictions

press release

As from 04 April 2022, only those who have received their booster dose will qualify for the Fully Vaccinated status. Those who have already received a second dose will have a maximum period of six months to have their booster jab.

The Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Kailesh Jagutpal, made this announcement this afternoon, during a press conference held in Port-Louis.

Dr Kailesh Jagutpal observed that most positive cases being detected in the country concerns the Omicron variant, which he said, remains more contagious and poses a health threat for elderlies, non-vaccinated persons and those suffering from comorbidities. He also informed that a decrease in the number of positive cases, hospitalisations and mortality, have been noted.

Overview of the COVID-19 situation

The Minister also gave an overview of the current COVID-19 situation in the country:

There are currently 132 patients admitted in regional hospitals.

Five patients are admitted at the New ENT Hospital, among whom one has been put on ventilator and the remaining on oxygen support.

Ten Covid-19 related deaths have been recorded last week.

Dr Kailesh Jagutpal also expressed satisfaction as regards the ongoing COVID-19 National Vaccination Campaign, while informing that at date some 1 004 794 have received a first COVID-19 vaccine dose, whilst 970 109 persons have been inoculated with a second dose, and 592 533 persons have received their booster jab.

He stated that some 200 000 persons who are eligible to have their booster dose have not yet done so and recalled that the importance of the booster dose, as the vaccine protection lasts for six months.

Mauritius-Rodrigues travellers

The Minister also announced changes brought to COVID-19 regulations concerning arrivals to Mauritius and Rodrigues:

Passengers departing from Rodrigues to Mauritius are not required to have a COVID-19 test upon departure. They are required to do so upon arrival.

Those who are COVID-19 positive have to isolate for one week.

Fully vaccinated Mauritians flying to Rodrigues do not need to go through quarantine stay.

Restricted places

In addition, as from 04 April 2022, the following restricted places will require proof of a vaccination pass to gain access, announced the Health Minister:

Multipurpose halls;

Tourist residences and estates.

Staff of the following places will have to be fully vaccinated:

Civil Status Office;

Registrar-General's Department;

Wastewater Management Authority;

Registrar of Companies;

District and Municipal councils;

National Land Transport Authority;

Mauritius Post Ltd;

Social Security Offices; and the

National Empowerment Foundation.

COVID-19 High-Level Committee

As for the President of the National COVID-19 Vaccination Committee, Dr Zouberr Joomaye, he announced key sanitary measures agreed upon by the High-level Committee, chaired by the Prime Minister, Mr. Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, as from 31 March 2022.

The lifting of restrictions is as follows:

- Civil marriage can be held outside the Civil Status Division, with a maximum of 50 persons;

- Children's playgrounds are now operational;

- Places of worship may now welcome a maximum of 50 persons; and

- Both collective and individual outdoor sport activities are allowed.

He also pointed out that the following restrictions continue to prevail:

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Mauritius Governance Coronavirus By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Mandatory wearing of protective face mask;

Adherence to social distancing rules;

Washing of hands regularly and use of sanitizers;

Proper ventilation of closed space;

Maximum of 50 persons for public and private gathering, weddings, funerals;

Sports complexes accessible only to fully vaccinated persons, with a maximum of 50 persons depending on the size of the site;

Sociocultural events can welcome a maximum of 50 persons;

Restaurants and food courts are open to vaccinated persons only;

Beaches are accessible to the public but picnics are not permitted;

Horse racing to be held in camera with a maximum of 150 persons;

Bars and clubs to remain closed, and concerts cannot be held; and

Citizens Advice Bureau and community centres are not operational.

Dr Zouberr Joomaye emphasised that these measures are being observed to ensure continued vigilance as the pandemic continues to prevail, and to avoid any resurgence of COVID-19 cases.