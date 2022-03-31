Angola: Government Provides Over Kz 850 Billion for Housing Loans

Luanda — At least eight hundred and fifty eight billion kwanzas is the amount provided by the Angolan government as part of a fund for home loans.

The information was provided by the governor of the National Bank of Angola (BNA), Massano Júnior, speaking to the press Wednesday at the end of a meeting of the Economic Commission of the Council of Ministers, chaired by the President of the Republic, João Lourenço.

He added that the amount, equivalent to USD1.7 million, aimed at stimulating access to home ownership with recourse to bank loans.

He explained that the measure aimed to allow commercial banks to grant loans of up to 100 million kwanzas, per borrower, for couples to buy their own homes.

He noted that the loan, on an individual basis, could be up to 50 million kwanzas.

The governor of the BNA said that the credit should have a maximum maturity of 25 years, with an interest rate of 7.5 percent.