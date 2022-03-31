Angola: Parliamentary Cooperation Tops Speaker's Audiences

Luanda — Issues related to strengthening parliamentary cooperation dominated Wednesday in Luanda, the audiences that the speaker of the National Assembly, Fernando da Piedade Dias dos Santos, granted to the ambassadors of Côte d'Ivoire, Portugal and India.

Speaking to the press, the ambassador of Côte d'Ivoire, Santiéro Jeam- Marie Sommet, said he had discussed with the speaker of the National Assembly (AN) the strengthening of friendly relations between the two countries, as well as defended the need to create a parliamentary friendship group.

According to the diplomat, who presented his credentials on 18 November, 2021, it was agreed at the meeting to carry out reciprocal visits of deputies of both countries.

He also expressed satisfaction for the existing cooperation between the two parliaments, with emphasis on the exchange of information.

For his part, the Portuguese Ambassador, Francisco Alegre Duarte, underlined his country's priority to strengthen parliamentary cooperation, at a time when the Portuguese Parliament has just been sworn in.

According to the diplomat, the political situation in both countries was reviewed, with emphasis on preparations for the general elections to be held in Angola in August.

He said he had received a note of optimism in relation to the electoral year currently being held in Angola, and hoped that everything would run smoothly and serve as another milestone in the consolidation of democracy in this African country.

Questioned about the concession of visas for Angolan citizens to Portugal, Ambassador Duarte gave assurances that the embassy he heads is working to improve procedures and achieve concrete progress.

In this regard, he noted the signing of a visa facilitation protocol, in July 2021, as well as the agreement on mobility within the Community of Portuguese-speaking Countries (CPLP), which, according to the ambassador, is the result of an initiative and commitment from the Prime Minister of Portugal, António Costa.

He said that since that date there had been significant progress and, in March of this year, the end of restrictions on entering Portugal had been recorded.

Since June of last year visas for medical treatment had increased by over 300 percent, while those for study had risen by 390 percent and overall had risen by 400 percent.

According to the Portuguese ambassador, since March 2020 over 3,000 visas have been granted.

In her turn, the Indian ambassador to Angola, Pratibha Parkar, said that as well as strengthening parliamentary cooperation, the meeting aimed to launch the International Solar Alliance campaign.

She explained that this campaign is an initiative of the governments of India and France, launched at COP20, with the ratification of 180 countries.

He considered Angola's participation in it important due to the role it plays in the Southern African region.