Angola: Government Restructures Credit to Economy

Luanda — The Economic Commission of the Council of Ministers on Wednesday restructured the Credit Support Project (PAC) to reverse the country's continuous and strong dependence on imports.

According to a press release from the 3rd Ordinary Meeting of this body, the restructuring of the PAC aims at the sustainable increase of domestic production.

It explains that the measure aims to respond to the growing demand for instruments to finance national production sector projects, feeding the strategic food reserve and creating sustainable jobs.

The meeting, led by the President of the Republic, João Lourenço, also decided to restructure the Angolan Active Risk Capital Fund (FACRA), giving it a management model that is more in line with the current context of the Angolan economy.

The decision is intended to make the fund contribute better to accelerating the process of diversification of the national economy, increase competitiveness and sustainable growth of companies, aiming to boost entrepreneurship and disseminate good management practices.

The Economic Commission also assessed the compulsory social protection scheme for workers, with a view to extending the personal coverage of compulsory social protection to more workers who carry out activities without a work contract.

The objective is to guarantee the protection of these workers and their families, as well as to promote the formalization of economic activities, namely street trading, retail, market and transport commerce, among others.

The members of the Economic Commission also appreciated the Presidential Decree that regulates the elaboration and application of the Occupational Qualifier, an internal management instrument of human capital, mandatory in employers.

According to the communiqué, the Occupational Qualifier contributes to the elevation of the productivity index, quality and growth of companies, making reference to existing jobs, their hierarchy, functions related to each position, competencies, necessary qualifications and workers' salaries.

The Economic Commission was also informed of the proposed notice concerning mortgage loans with differentiated interest rates.