Angola: National Development Plan With 65.75 Percent of Execution

Luanda — National Development Plan (PND) 2018-2021 had an execution rate of around 65.75 percent, according to a statement from the 3rd Ordinary Meeting of the Economic Commission of the Cabinet Council, held Wednesday.

According to the press release of the meeting, chaired by the head of State, the national economy showed signs of recovery in 2021, including the stabilisation of the exchange rate.

It states that, under the Integrated Plan for Intervention in Municipalities (PIIM), in 2021, the number of projects implemented rose to 1,983, compared to 77 in 2019, and 1,494 compared to 2020.

There was an increase of 13 .37 compared to the 1, 749 initially planned.

The press release notes that 75,551 citizens were integrated into income-generating activities, including 12,298 ex-military, and 320 tractors were distributed to 277 cooperatives, under the Integrated Programme for Local Development and Combating Poverty.

The source adds that the Kwenda programme has benefited 302,444 households, out of the 535,333 registered, with monetary transfers of more than 11. 9 billion kwanzas.

According to the statement, as a result of external scholarships granted by the Angolan government, 931 masters and 183 doctors returned to the country.

It also highlights that the entry into operation of 51 health facilities, 37 of which under the Public Investment Programme (PIP) and 14 of the PIIM, allowed the drop from 92% in 2017 to 39% in 2021, evacuations on medical boards abroad.

It adds that financing has been approved for 182 companies and 179 cooperatives, in a total of 1,024, until 2021, within the scope of the promotion of national production.

To encourage the increase in the purchase of national production, 2,226 contracts were signed, of which 1,147 were initialed in 2021, concludes the press release from the meeting.