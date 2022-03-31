Liberia: AML Expresses Concern Over Status of Third Amended MDA

Reaffirms Commitment to Liberia

Days after members of the House of Representatives voted to reject the ArcelorMittal Liberia ('AML) third amended mineral development agreement, AML has released a statement expressing concern.

"ArcelorMittal Liberia ('AML' or 'the Company') has learned through unconfirmed media reports that the House of Representatives has made appointments to the conference committee and some other decisions over the past few days regarding the company's Third Amendment to the Mineral Development Agreement (MDA), which is awaiting ratification by the Legislature.

The Company believes that this Amendment to the MDA is in the best interest of Liberia and its people, assigned on September 10, 2021, after more than 12 months of negotiations with the Government of Liberia.

AML remains committed to Liberia with its long-term investments that will deliver a project which will bring unrivaled and extensive economic and social benefits to the country for decades to come.

For now, AML is awaiting all facts related to the actions by the Legislature before it will make any further statement on this matter." The statement said.

The House of Representatives voted on Monday, March 28, to return to the Executive for renegotiations, the third amendment of the ArcelorMittal agreement.

Making the motion to return the amendment, Margibi County District #4 Representative Ben Fofana moved that the communication be sent back to the Executive for renegotiations, arguing that lawmakers' job is to make laws and not to negotiate.

The House of Representatives set up a Conference Committee last week to scrutinize ArcelorMittal's agreement of the Amended Mineral Development Agreement between the Government of Liberia and the global steel giant.

Headed by Rep. Clarence Massaquoi, the conference committee was set up following a recommendation from the Liberian Senate.

The recommendation was made after the Liberian Senate reserved concurrence with the House on the passage of the 3rd amendment to the Mineral Development Agreement of the ArcelorMittal Liberia Holdings Limited and ArcelorMittal Holdings A.G. and the Government of the Republic of Liberia.

The Liberian Senate, in a communication to House Speaker Bhofal Chambers and members of the House of Representatives, said after scrutiny and deliberations on the bill, it had reserved concurrence with the House of Representatives.

It can be recalled that last month, the Liberian Senate refused to concur with the House of Representatives in ratifying the draft MDA between the Government of Liberia, ArcelorMittal Liberia and ArcelorMittal Holding A.G on grounds that it did not address most of the concerns raised by residents in the affected communities.