Liberia: LIROI Expresses Shock At SG Cephus' Admission

The Liberian Renaissance Office Incorporated (LIROI) has described as shocking and disappointing admission of evidence-tampering by Cllr. Seymah Syrennius Cephus, Solicitor General of the Republic of Liberia and lead prosecutor in the "forgery and criminal conspiracy" case brought against Mr. Alexander B. Cummings and other senior officials of the Collaborating Political Parties (CPP).

"We also reject the flimsy claim of Cllr. Cephus that his action to delete WhatsApp messages from July 2nd -18th was inadvertent and without prejudice to the accused persons," LIROI said in a release issued Wednesday, March 30.

LIROI stated that Cllr. Cephus' explanation is not only very bizarre and gravely troubling but also intended to save face amidst mounting pressure following LIROI's call to Liberians and the diplomatic community for an independent investigation, involving the National Bar Association, the Press Union of Liberia, and the Inter-faith Council.

"Counsellor Cephus's action runs counter to the underlying purpose of criminal prosecution, abuses the integrity of the judicial system, and risks plunging Liberia's struggling democracy into increased uncertainty.

Moreover, the Solicitor General's prosecutorial misconduct further amplifies the growing public perception that the case against Mr. Cummings and his Co-defendants, all officials of the CPP, is a political conspiracy intended to persecute, weaken and ultimately exclude Mr. Cummings and his ANC from the 2023 Elections." LIROI argues.

The civil society group warned that suppressing evidence by state prosecutors to falsely impress guilt in a criminal matter is a grave offense and undermines the credibility of the entire justice system.

"For democracy to function, citizens must have confidence in an impartial justice system and the guarantee of due process before a Court of competent jurisdiction. Such is the gravity of the Solicitor General's action that it cannot just be explained away by an excuse of oversight and absent-mindedness.

Now that state prosecutors have admitted to extraction of evidence and the suppression of pieces of evidence determined to be of exculpatory value to the defendants, LIROI calls for and will support the ending of the witch-hunt." LIROI said.

It, however, further called for the recusal of Cllr. Cephus from the case and punitive actions be taken against him. This, the group said will help in order to preserve the integrity of our courts.