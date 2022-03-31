Liberia: House Adjourns With the Passage of 12 Bills

Members of the House of Representatives have adjourned here for the Easter Break, passing into law 12 out of 36 bills that were introduced during regular sittings.

Speaker Bhofal Chambers says during their 5th Session, 21 regular sessions were held with one special session and nine executive sessions, including the appearance of four witnesses before the House of Representatives, thus totaling 35 sessions.

Speaker Chambers notes that the official adjournment follows the first quarter of the 5th Session.

He explains that out of the 36 bills that were introduced, a total of 12 passed, six executive bills passed, one Senate bill concurred with, and five bills from the House of Representatives passed, bringing the total to 24 bills.

The ruling Coalition for Democratic Change lawmaker continues those 18 bills from the House of Representatives are currently in Committee room beside five Executive Bills also in Committee room plus one Senate Bill, respectively.

Speaker Chambers adds the break is in fulfillment of the new blueprint for the Legislature, which provides that its break will now kickoff from the third Friday of March to the second Friday of May each year, adding, however, that the leadership will continue working while on break.

Last week Thursday, March 24, the Liberian Senate similarly closed for Easter Break to resume the second week in May. The Fiscal year has changed and now commences on January 1 and ends on December 31st of each year, leading to the change in the calendar year.

Senate President Pro-Tempore Albert Chie said in line with an Act of the Legislature approved on March 16, 2022, the Legislature will now have three constituency breaks, beginning with Easter.

He disclosed that since the commencement of the 5th session, the Legislature passed the Bao Chico Mineral Development Agreement for iron ore deposits in Western Liberia and also the Mano Palm restated Concession and Incentives Agreements for oil palm production and processing also in Western Liberia.

The ArcelorMittal Mineral Development Agreement that he said was a subject of a conference Committee of both legislative Chambers has been returned to the Executive for thorough scrutiny.