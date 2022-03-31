Liberia: Cummings Trial - State Lawyers Admit Tampering With Evidence

The forgery trial involving Alternative National Congress (ANC) political leader Alexander Cummings and two others is expected to take a dramatic turn after state lawyers admitted Wednesday to omitting several pages of text messages and conversations from evidence they presented against the accused.

Mr. Cummings and his two officials have been accused of altering the Collaborating Political Parties (CPP) framework document to the extent of forging the signature of Mr. Benoni Urey of the All Liberian Party (ALP).

Prosecutors presented the missing pages in court on Wednesday arguing that the pages in question were inadvertently omitted. The missing text messages represented messages between July 2-July 18, 2020, the same being part of the evidence that has been produced against the accused.

ANC Defense Lawyers last week uncovered that the July 2-July 18, 2020 text messages and conversations were extracted by State Prosecutors led by Solicitor General Cephus, which were crucial to vindicating Mr. Cummings of the charges of forgery, criminal conspiracy and altering the CPP framework document.

The Monrovia City Court presided over by Magistrate Jomah Jallah noted the admission by the State Prosecutors which they said was inadvertently omitted and ordered the marking of the new submission which included the missing pages of text messages.

ANC Political Leader, Mr. Alexander B. Cummings, Vice National Chairman Daniel Naatehn and Secretary General Aloysius Toe are facing trial for alleged alteration of the than Collaborating Political Parties (CPP) framework document.

ANC authorities have vehemently rejected and denied the charges as bogus, and politically motivated as part of conspiracies between the All Liberian Party of Benoni Urey and the ruling CDC with ulterior motives.

State prosecutors' first state witness, Theodore Momo, Chairman of the All Liberian Party of Mr. Benoni Urey, is still undergoing cross-examination by ANC defense lawyers. Defense Lawyers have described his testimony as lies and are seeking to establish that witness Momo lied under oath about the alteration of the CPP framework document.