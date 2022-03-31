Liberia: Intellectuals Gather to Honor Dr. Sawyer

Described as an institutional builder, critical thinker

The Governance Commission of Liberia (GC) in collaboration with partners and associates of Liberia's former Interim President, the late Dr. Amos Claudius Sawyer has been reflecting on the life of the deceased, describing him as an institutional builder, critical thinker, a man of law and a problem solver.

The Commission and Dr. Sawyer's friends and associates on Wednesday, 30 March 2022 officially celebrated what they called the "Legacy and Achievement" of the deceased.

The late Dr. Sawyer was a former Interim President of the Government of National Unity of the Republic of Liberia, and also served as the first chairman of the Governance Commission of Liberia from 2007to 2018, leading a team that crafted and implemented many policies to improve governance and integrity in Liberia.

He was a professor at Liberia's flagship tertiary academic institution, the University of Liberia (UL).

The program commencing the celebration of the legacy and achievement of Dr. Sawyer was held at the theater of the Monrovia City Hall, on First Street, Sinkor.

On Thursday, 31 March 2022, the University of Liberia in collaboration with the friends, associates and comrades of Dr. Sawyer will hold a day-long program in his honor on the Capitol Hill Campus.

During the program many associates, mentees and professional colleagues of the deceased could not hold back their tears as tributes from all personalities - international and local, were being paid.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Gracing the occasion were the former Central Bank Governor Dr. Mills Jones, former Defense Minister Brownie Samukai, Senator Conmany Wesseh and Senator J. Bleh-bo Brown.

Others were presidential aspirant Cllr. Tiawan Saye Gongloe, Liberian veteran Economist Dr. Togba Nah Tipoteh, National Elections Commission chair Madam Davidetta Brown - Lansannah and Dr. Toga G. McCintosh, among others.

Delivering the world of encouragement to the mourning audience, former United Methodist Bishop Dr. Arthur F. Kulah expressed sympathy and heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family.

Bishop Kulah said Sinoe County and Liberia at large, have lost a great statesman who fought for good governance and justice in Liberia.

Dr. Kulah spoke on the theme: "Do good to all," which was taken from the book of Galatian Chapter 6:9-10.

The clergy said he was sure in the earthly life of Dr. Sawyer, that even a year cannot express all his deeds on earth and the impact he made in people's lives.

The preacher man stated that Dr. Sawyer was a man of law, problem solver and he always fought and transformed bad into good through the law.