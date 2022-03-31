Liberia: Dr. Cassell to Sign Waiver for Extradition

Latest dispatch reaching the New Dawn from the United States says fugitive Liberian presidential aspirant Dr. Daniel E. Cassell, currently incarcerated in the State of Georgia, has reportedly consented to sign a waiver for his extradition to New Jersey to face prosecution, where he had been charged for as Fugitive From Justice over alleged fraud.

Dr. Cassell was arrested on March 17, 2022, at the Atlanta Airport in Georgia at about 9 pm based on a court Warrantless Arrest Affidavit, barely a day before he should have had his first appearance hearing on 18 March, according to report.

The U.S.-based African Star publication quotes the arresting officer in his Affidavit to the Magistrate Court in Clayton County, George as saying, "... offender did enter and remain in the state of GA knowing he was wanted by Division of Criminal Justice, NJ for Fraud Warrant #DCJ21-16 a felony they will extradite."

A Clayton County Magistrate Court judge had earlier issued an Order for Cassell's arrest after the filing of the Warrantless Arrest Probable Cause Affidavit by a law enforcement officer.

Following his arrest and subsequent consent to return to New Jersey to face charges, a law enforcement officer reportedly acknowledged the extradition verification from the State of New Jersey, prepared the Waiver of Extradition and submitted same to the Clerk at Wright Jail Division for further processing.

Court document details that Dr. Cassell faces a four-count felony indictment:

1. 2C:21-4.3C - Health Care Fraud - Intentional Fraud by Non-Practitioner.

2. 30:4D-17(B)(11) - Medical Assistant Program - Making or Causing False Statements.

3. Medical Assistant Program - Obtaining Improper Benefits/Kickbacks and

4. 2C:20 - 4 - Theft by Deception - Value $75,000+/Extortion/Controlled Dangerous Substance (CDS) Over 1 Kilogram.

After his pending extradition to New Jersey, he is expected to make a Court Appearance at which time he will be appraised formally of the charges and eventually enter a plea.

Correspondents in Atlanta and Trenton says it remains unclear whether Dr. Cassell is being represented by counsel.

The indicted Liberian presidential aspirant is founder and standard bearer of the fast-growing People's Liberation Party (PLP) that displays affluence and financial competence, drawing support from thousands of impoverished citizens, including jobless youths. He had been in a tussle with the Government of Liberia over the bringing in of a helicopter to the country to boost his campaign for the 2023 presidential and general elections.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

A Physiologist by profession and behavioral specialist consultant, Dr. Cassells had worked in the United States for years and established his own business there, Kwenyan Professional Health Services prior to coming to Liberia and organizing a political party.

Following news of his arrest last week in America, the PLP appointed its National Chairman Taplah Doe as interim head of the party, as it digests the legal entanglement and seeming collapse of the vibrant political leader.

If found guilty, Dr. Cassell could face a jail term of between 3 - 5 years plus thousands of dollars in fines, according to sources in the United States.