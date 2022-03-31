Kenya: Cop Who Forcefully Entered a Vehicle Through the Window to Face Disciplinary Action

Nairobi — A traffic police officer who was on Wednesday captured on video forcefully entering a vehicle through the window, along Kenyatta Avenue, will now face a disciplinary action.

This is after the National Police Service (NPS) identified the officer, who was captured engaging in a brief altercation with the driver of the vehicle, before jumping in and ejecting him, leaving other road users in awe.

"Behaving in a distasteful manner and portraying the entire police service in bad light. The National Police Service has in a communication released this evening condemned the incident, identified the errant officer and instituted immediate disciplinary action against him," the DCI reported.

The incident initially appeared to be an argument between the driver and the traffic cop, but degenerated into an ugly scene as the officer took one step back, removed his cap and shoved his left foot through the co-driver's window gaining entry to the vehicle, with disregard to the passenger occupying the passenger seat.

The officer is further seen driving away with the vehicle with the passenger who is left behind shocked by the turn of events, an incident that has been condemned by Kenyans on social media.