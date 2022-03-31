Liberia: Armed Robbers Get 20 Years After Pleading Guilty in Court

Monrovia — Criminal Court 'D' has sentenced three armed robbers to 20 years imprisonment at the Monrovia Central Prison.

Borbor Togba alias Expensive, Roberts Kelley, and Augustine Fahnbuleh were sentenced Wednesday, March 30, by Judge Ousman Feika, after they openly confessed judgment, to avoid wasting the court's time and for lesser sentences.

Judge Ousman Feika's final ruling, according to our Judicial Correspondent, maintained that the three defendants' actions violated Chapter 15, Section 15. 32 of the Penal Law, when they threatened to kill their victims by placing them under gunpoint and forcibly taking away their belongings.

Unfortunately, the Probation Office of Monsterrado County failed to submit the defendants' presentence investigation report, as provided by Chapter 35, Section 35.5 of the Presentencing Guideline Booklet.

However, the Probation officers attributed the absence of the report to a lack of logistics from the Ministry of Justice.