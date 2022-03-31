Liberia: Armed Robbers Get 20 Years After Pleading Guilty in Court

31 March 2022
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Willie N. Tokpah

Monrovia — Criminal Court 'D' has sentenced three armed robbers to 20 years imprisonment at the Monrovia Central Prison.

Borbor Togba alias Expensive, Roberts Kelley, and Augustine Fahnbuleh were sentenced Wednesday, March 30, by Judge Ousman Feika, after they openly confessed judgment, to avoid wasting the court's time and for lesser sentences.

Judge Ousman Feika's final ruling, according to our Judicial Correspondent, maintained that the three defendants' actions violated Chapter 15, Section 15. 32 of the Penal Law, when they threatened to kill their victims by placing them under gunpoint and forcibly taking away their belongings.

Unfortunately, the Probation Office of Monsterrado County failed to submit the defendants' presentence investigation report, as provided by Chapter 35, Section 35.5 of the Presentencing Guideline Booklet.

However, the Probation officers attributed the absence of the report to a lack of logistics from the Ministry of Justice.

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X