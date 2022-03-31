Liberia: Pro-Tempore Calls for Termination of Road Maintenance Contract With Prime Plus Construction

Monrovia — Amid the deplorable roads in Grand Kru, the President Pro-Tempore of the Liberian Senate has called for the immediate cancellation of the contract between the Ministry of Public Works (MPW) and Prime Plus Construction, Inc.

Prime Plus Construction Inc, was awarded a three-year contract for the rehabilitation of primary laterite road designated as lot # 2 from Greenville, Sinoe County to Boa Geeken(118.5KM) in Grand Kru.

Speaking to hundreds of citizens on Sunday in Niplaikpo City, Grand Kru County during a welcoming ceremony for his arrival in the County, Senator Albert T. Chie said it was frustrating to realize that in spite of the hundreds of thousands of United States Dollars received by Prime Plus Construction Inc. over the years, the roads still remain deplorable.

"You see how the road looking, this company was given money to maintain this road, but they have failed. We will not allow them to carry government's money," he warned.

The President Pro-Tempore, during the occasion, cautioned the Ministry of Public Works to immediately cancel Prime Plus Construction Inc. contract, adding "I will stand here to say this to the Minister of Public Works, I am sure she will listen, you must cancel this contact".

With respect to government's interventions for the south-eastern roads, he disclosed that there have been money placed in the 2022 National Budget to commence the road in the region beginning with Barclayville, the Capital of Grand Kru County.

Senator Chie further mentioned that an amount US$5 million was placed in the Budget for the road mentioned, while US$ 500,000 was also allotted to begin the construction of a major bridge that connects the road from Toe Town in Grand Gedeh to Buah through Philadelphia in Grand Kru.

These projects, according to him, are expected to commence November to December this year.

The Pro-Tempore noted that the bad roads have created serious economic challenges for citizens and impeded economic growth in the Counties of Sinoe, Grand Kru and has also posed difficulties particularly for motorists, business people, and other commuters.

He assured the people of Grand Kru that the Weah-led government is making frantic efforts to address these concerns.

Senator Chie commended the people of Niplaikpo City and its surroundings for turning out in their numbers to welcome him to the county.