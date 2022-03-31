Liberia: Ruling Coalition for Democratic Change Signs MOU With Several Opposition Parties to Initiate Plan for a Grand Coalition

Monrovia — The ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) has signed a memorandum of understanding with several opposition political parties with the aimed of working out a plan to form a "grand coalition ahead of the 2023 Legislative and Presidential Elections."

The parties include the Liberia National Union (LINU), United People Party (UPP), Change Democratic Action (CDA), Redemption Democratic Party (RDP), the Liberia Transformation Party (LTP) and the Union of Liberian Democrats (ULD).

Chairman Mulbah Morlu of the CDC signed on behalf of his party while Madam Susannah Lorpu Martor-Seton signed on behalf of the UPP, J. Jerome Slojue signed for LINU, Rev. Augustine Nimely, Chairman of CDA, signed for his party, Rev. Victor S. N. Saydlee, Sr. signed for RDP, Prince S. Varney affixed his signature for ULD and Patrick Saydee signed on behalf of the LTP.

In the MOU, the parties said their decision was in recognition of the Weah-led Government's effort in promoting peace and strengthening the security of the state which has created an enabling environment for infrastructure and human resource development and investment; and considering that these laudable efforts cannot be single-handedly achieved without the constructive participation of other Liberians; whose sustained engagement and recommendations for the good of the Liberian people.

Excerpt: "Recognizing the importance as collaborating parties in working with the governing party (CDC) in dealing with government's challenges, and agreeing to jointly seek solutions to our differences, challenges and problems through shared discoursed under the mediation of the Coalition for Democratic Change under the auspices of the party's governing council.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Acknowledging that we are committed to working together to foster a framework document for the purpose of maintaining a constant engagement and dialogue on national issue (s) that may lead to the formation of "Grand Coalition."

The MOU between the six opposition political parties and the CDC comes in the wake of the devastating internal wrangling with the Collaborating Political Parties (CPP) that has virtually led to its collapse.

Though the parties may not be among the so-called major opposition political parties like those of the 'disorganized' CPP, they boast of having huge committed members.

Some political commentators believe that the MOU signed with the CDC is a blow to the opposition community; especially the top major parties that are made up of the CPP as they disintegrate and with each contemplating on its next move.

The Unity Party of former Vice President Joseph N. Boakai has been flaunting the idea of forming a new coalition with other parties.