Kenya: KenGen Completes Construction of New Geothermal Plant

31 March 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Tracey Eboko

Nairobi — Kenya Electricity Generating Company (KenGen) has completed the construction of an 83-megawatt additional geothermal plant, setting in motion activities to add it to the national power grid by June 2022.

This milestone follows a successful delivery of full steam to the Olkaria power plant.

KenGen Managing Director and CEO, Rebecca Miano, lauded the milestone as a big step forward in the country's progress toward 100 per cent utilization of renewable energy by the year 2030.

"The construction of Olkaria I Unit 6 is aligned to the company's long-term strategy and Kenya's Least Cost Power Development Plan (LCPDP) focused on sustainable supply of renewable energy in support of the Government's Big Four Agenda," said Miano.

The plant which is expected to inject 83.3MW into the national grid is currently undergoing reliability tests to confirm its output.

These tests come nearly nine months since the commencement of works to install the steam turbine at the new power plant.

The turbine, which is the Fuji turbine, is now the largest single unit of turbine ever installed in any of KenGen's geothermal power stations.

Geothermal accounts for up to 39 per cent of KenGen's total installed generation capacity and with the additional 83MW, geothermal is expected to grow from the current 713MW to 796MW pushing up the share of KenGen's geothermal installed capacity to about 42pc.

Construction of Olkaria I, Additional Unit 6 geothermal power plant commenced in December 2018 as Kenya embarked on efforts to generate affordable and clean power to spur economic growth.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X