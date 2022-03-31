Ghana: EU, Ghana to Sign 44.7 Million Euros Financing Agreement

The European Union (EU) has announced a 44.7 million Euros financing agreement and officially launch the EU's new programming priorities in Ghana for the next six years.

Consequently, the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, and the EU are expected to sign the financing agreement.

This forms part of the visit of the EU Commissioner for International Partnerships, Ms Jutta Urpilainen two-day visit to the country to undertake some activities to reaffirm the EU's ties with the country.

According to a statement issued by the European Union Delegation to Ghana and copied to the Ghanaian Times in Accra yesterday, the Commissioner paid a courtesy call on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, at the Jubilee House.

They are expected to discuss the Russian invasion of Ukraine and consequences for geopolitics and global commodity prices, as well as the regional security situation in West Africa and Sahel.

The Commissioner would also present the EU's new Global Gateway strategy and several flagship programmes, such as the Global Green Bond Initiative and the Africa-EU Green Energy Initiative.

Again, Ms Urpilainen in her discussions with Mr Ofori-Atta would explore avenues for a stronger EU-Ghana partnership to sustain and stimulate green growth and job creation in Ghana.

She would also meet the Minister of Energy, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, to discuss the Global Gateway strategy and prospects for further cooperation under the Continental Power System Masterplan.

"Finally, the Commissioner will focus on health and vaccines as key shared priorities between EU and Ghana. She will visit the laboratories of the Food and Drug Authority (FDA), which regulates local manufacturing of vaccines and is supported by the EU and Germany," the statement added.