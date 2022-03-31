Ghana: Parents, Grandfather Remanded for Attempting to Bury Boy Alive

Elmina — The Elmina District Court has remanded into police custody, parents and grandfather, who attempted to bury their two-year-old child with special needs.

They are Rahinatu Swalinu, 29, mother, Abass Swalinu, 37, father, and grandfather, Kweku Baah, 70. The court presided over by Mrs Mawusi Bedgera adjourned the case to April 12.

Police in Elmina on Saturday arrested the three suspects for attempting to bury alive a boy with special needs.

The police had mounted a search for a spiritualist, Kweku Baah, who had directed the parents to bury the child.

The grandfather was said to have considered the boy as a 'spirit child,' and the parents consulted a spiritualist for direction.

The Central Regional Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Irene Oppong said the Elmina District Police Command received information regarding the attempted burial of a two-year old boy, suspected have special needs, alive, at the shore of Dutch-Komenda.

She said the police with the help of the Assembly Member for Dutch -Komenda electoral area, Cosmos Bassaw, and the youth rescued the boy.

DSP Oppong said investigations revealed that due to the impairment of the boy, the parents from Komenda and Abrobeano, consulted a spiritualist at Dutch-Komenda to get rid of the child.

The police arrested the father, mother and grandfather of the boy

Insp Ettie said the boy, who survived, was taken to the Kissi Health Center, where he was treated and discharged.