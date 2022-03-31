Ghana: Security Services Asked to Be Vigilant As Borders Open

The Comptroller-General of Immigration Service, Kwame Asuah Takyi, has called for extra- vigilance on the part of security agencies at the country's frontiers against any infiltration by criminal elements as the borders are opened.

Mr Takyi made the call yesterday, during a day's working visit to Aflao, Kpoglu and Akanu borders points where he interacted with the various security agencies after re-opening the borders.

Mr Takyi underscored the need for effective collaboration among all the security agencies at the border, saying "we need to open our eyes since Immigration Service cannot do it alone."

"Security is a shared responsibility, if our security is compromised development cannot go on", he stressed.

He further advised officers to engage the local communities through traditional rulers in making sure that criminals did not take advantage of the porous borders to the detriment of the country's national stability and cohesion.

Mr Takyi noted that he was aware of logistical constraints in the service, assuring that the government was retooling all security agencies for them to carry out their functions effectively.

He assured that very soon the Aflao Sector would receive its share of logistics.

Mr Takyi further urged the officers to be professional in the performance of their duties and stop extorting monies from people who cross the Aflao border since such act was criminal and cut down the inflow of revenue to the nation.

The Comptroller-General also interacted with Togbui Adzonugaga Amenya Fiti V, Paramount Chief of Aflao Traditional Area in his palace.

He commended Togbui and his elders for their support and further called on them to assist officers in making sure criminals were stopped from using unapproved routes.

Togbui Fiti V, on his part thanked the Immigration Boss and other officials for the honour done him.

He called for fair share of the national cake considering the huge contribution Aflao Border collection point was making to the national kitty.

He expressed his gratitude to the security agencies for their relentless service to the nation.

Present at the event were Assistant Commissioner of Customs Amandi Majeed, Aflao Sector, Assistant Commissioner of Immigration, Aflao Sector, Mr Maxwell Lugudor, Ketu South MCE and other officials.

The Aflao border and other land borders in the country were opened, but activities are at a slow pace, probably because Togo is yet to open its side of the border.

According to records provided by the Immigration Service an average of 5,000 people cross Aflao border each day before the borders were closed.