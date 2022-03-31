Zimbabwe: New Registrar-General Appointed

President Mnangagwa has appointed Mr Henry Tawona Machiri as the substantive Registrar- General in the Civil Registry Department.

Mr Machiri takes over from Mr Clemence Masango and had been the Deputy Registrar General before he was appointed acting Registrar General in 2020.

By then Mr Musango had been suspended after being accused of criminal abuse of office as a public officer. He has since been freed on some of the allegations while the other one is still pending.

In a statement yesterday, Ministry of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage permanent secretary Mr Aaron Nhepera confirmed the developments.

"In terms of Section 203 (1) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe Amendment (No. 20) of 2013 as read with Section 8 (1) of the Public Service Act (Chapter 16:04) and Section 6 (8) (b1) of the Public Service Regulations 2000, the Public Service Commission, with the approval of His Excellency the President, is pleased to promote Mr Henry Tawona Machiri to the post of Registrar General, in the Ministry of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage with effect from the date of assumption of duty.

"The commission, with the concurrence of Treasury, shall fix his conditions of service, including salary, allowances and other benefits, from time to time," he said.

Mr Nhepera said the appointment shall be subject to security vetting and satisfactory medical examinations.

He said the Public Service Commission's Circular No 15 of 2008 requires any member who is appointed, promoted or regraded to be fully equipped with competencies to function efficiently in their new roles.

"Therefore, he is required to undergo a structured induction based on a detailed needs analysis conducted by the Commission," Mr Nhepera said.

Mr Machiri is an ICT expert served as the ICT Director in the Registrar General's Department.

He has vast knowledge in vital civil registrations and was involved in the development and implementation of the Department's Computerised Integration system called Zimbabwe Population Registration System (ZPRS).

Mr Machiri has been with the Department for more than 22 years.

In September 2018, Mr Masango was appointed the Registrar-General taking over from Mr Tobaiwa Mudede, who was retired along with eight others.

Mr Masango was the Principal Director in the Immigration Department before his latest appointment.