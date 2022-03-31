Nigeria: Annie Idibia Kicks As Elder Brother, Wisdom, Accuses Her of Enslaving Him

Nollywood actress and wife of Nigerian music legend, Annie Idibia has reacted to the allegations made against her by her elder brother, Wisdom Macauley.

Wisdom had on Wednesday in a video posted via Instagram accused Annie of enslaving him and introducing him to hard drugs. And according to him, he has been working for Annie who would rather pay him stipends than full dues.

He said:

"Hello Nigerians, my name is Wisdom Macaulay, I am the elder brother of Annie Macaulay Idibia. I'm crying out for help at this moment because my life is been threatened. I have been working with my sister for some time but she would never pay me my dues," he said.

"She would rather send me N20,000 or N30,000... turn me to her slave and she can decide when she is angry to end it. Some weeks back, her husband sent me some money that I have begging him for years."

"The money wasn't so much but I used it to settle my home. I have a wife from Imo State and I am yet to pay her bride price because I don't have money."

"Annie introduced me to drugs, hard drugs, Annie takes drugs, she is a drug addict, she takes it every day, she is so violent, she doesn't have peace with anyone, she fights everybody."

Responding to the allegations leveled against her, the actress accused her brother of being irresponsible.

Revealing that their disagreement started after she refused to make Wisdom her manager, a position she wasn't comfortable with, hence the outburst.

She also stated that she has been responsible for the upkeep of his family for a very long time.

And according to her, Wisdom had several times threatened to kill himself for petty reasons.

She wrote, "Oh Wizy... .why big bro why...

Wisdom... .why all these lies against your ONLY sister... ur younger sister, all I ver do d was protect you n ur kids...

"Since we grew up bro, have u ever paid for house rent in your entire life? You live in a 3 bedroom flat fully furnished with everything u need for u n kids.

"Wisdom u have 3 kids, have u ever paid for their school fees since they were born? Your oldest 9 for 9 years since ur wife start making babies..have u ever paid for hospital bills for any of your kids? Have u ever paid school fees?

"Oh Wizy how many cats have I bought for you..since God started blessing me! You say work for me... how??? Where???? After dad died... the car I had bought for him told u to service the jeep.. you sold d car without telling me..all I have was love u n your kids!! Every Xmas I make sure they all get something new...

"I even make sure ur wife isn't aware! How many times have I given u millions Wizy, how many times... .but u are way too irresponsible, bcos I don't have the heart to watch ur kids go hungry! Keep blackmailing me that u will kill ur self! I have receipts on my online banking. N proof!

"Why do you wanna destroy this lil careeer I have worked so hard to make... this is where I make 80percent of my money! Same money I used to send ur kids to school..pay ur rent! All ur hospital bills! Why would you want to destroy your own sister".

She added, "Just yesterday ur wife called crying they sent your kids home... .for sch bus... money I already gave u since! I paid straight to the school. Why Wizy! I want to be manager... I said "I am sorry I don't think it's something I can do... till u get the help you need... How many cats have I bought for you bro? How many?

"I duped my friend n had to pay! You took 2 different loans from banks... I had to pay for you..just so it doesn't get out of this space! Wizzy what more can I sister do! What? I have my family too..m. I hate all these lies why! I am at the peak of my career! Pls bro... why this lies!!!

"JUST BECAUSE I SAID U CANT BE MY MANAGER! I have so many voice notes from ur wife! I won't disgrace u n put it out here! I am tired! Do as u like! The universe will protect me, my hard work, my kids, my family. Let the world believe anything! My name is Annie! I am not the lies you are saying! I work dm hard... not lazy! Entitlement! Wow bro! I wish u well".