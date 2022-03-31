Nigeria: How I Will End Banditry If Elected Sokoto Gov - Bafarawa's Son

31 March 2022
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Abubakar Auwal

The son of former Governor Attahiru Dalhatu Bafarawa of Sokoto State and one of the governorship aspirants on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state, Sagir Bafarawa, has promised to use education to end banditry in the state.

Bafarawa, who is the current Commissioner of Environment in the state, gave the assurance in an interview with Daily Trust shortly after being presented with nomination form bought for him by 25 youth associations in the state on Wednesday.

He said those who were carrying arms were not educated.

Bafarawa believed his chance of clinching the governorship ticket of his party was bright because with God everything is possible.

As the youngest among the politicians aspiring for the ticket so far, he said, he would not hesitate to withdraw if advised to do so in his ongoing consultation.

"Politics is not a do or die affair. If our stakeholders finally advised me to withdraw from the race, I will do that wholeheartedly and I will sit and convince those calling on me to contest on the decision," he said

Presenting the form, one of the youth leaders, Almustapha S. Baki, hinged their decision on the successes recorded in the state Ministry of Environment under his watch.

