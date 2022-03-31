Nigeria: Lamido's Son Picks Gov'ship Form in Jigawa

31 March 2022
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Mohammed Abubakar

Mustapha Sule Lamido, the son of a former Jigawa State governor, has picked his governorship nomination form to enable him to pursue his ambition.

The development is coming barely one week after he formally declared his intention to contest the governorship of the state.

In a statement made available to journalists, one of his aides, Mansur Ahmed, said a one-time Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Dr. Nuruddeen Muhammad, led a large delegation of supporters to the Wadata House national headquarters of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to purchase the governorship nomination and expression of interest form for Lamido.

The National Financial Secretary, Daniel Woyengikoro, said in a statement that he handed the forms, electoral guidelines, party constitution, timetable and the list of documents required for screening to Dr. Nuruddeen.

